Ghana: CEO of Myturn Construction Ltd Passes On

26 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Francis Dabre Dabang

Navrongo — The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Myturn Construction Ltd and LESKEN Company Ltd, Mr Kenneth Anewenah, has died in Accra.

The contractor and businessman, 50, died on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at a hospital, after complaining of illness.

Family sources disclosed to the Ghanaian Times at his hometown, Nayagnia, in Navrongo in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region, that the death of the CEO took relatives by surprise, and they were still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

"But nature has taken its course and we can't challenge God for the decision because he knows best, he loves him more than we do," the source said.

According to source, family heads would meet and fix a date for the body to be airlifted from Accra to Navrongo, for burial.

The businessman would not only be remembered for the crowning point of achievement in the business cycle, but has also been hailed by his contemporaries for his sterling academic credentials.

The CEO, also known as Lesken, who is survived by a widow and three children, obtained First Class in Bachelor's Degree in Accounting at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

Dozens of people in the region and the country at large have been paying tribute to the late CEO, describing him as a mentor, strong personality and adventurous entrepreneur by all standards.

His LESKEN Company Ltd, a key distributor of Guinness Ghana, was one of two distributors, which won awards after it was adjudged the best distributor of beverage for the year 2011.

The awards, organised by Guinness Ghana, was premised on year-on-year performance, cash management, and overall achievement against target.

A visit to the LESKEN Enterprise at Bolgatanga by the Ghanaian Times revealed that the offices were locked up, and a few staff members who were seen hovering around the premises looked emotional and bewildered.

