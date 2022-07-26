Ghana: 2004 Year Groups of St Mary's, Accra Academy SHSS Support Teshie Children's Home

The 2004 year groups of Saint Mary's Senior High School (SHS) and Accra Academy SHS have donated assorted items worth GH¢ 20,000.00 to the Teshie Children's Home.

It formed part of initiatives by the two groups to improve the welfare of the vulnerable, especially children.

Items included bags of rice, cartons of sachet water, gallons of oil, non-alcoholic drinks, toiletries, crates of eggs, clothes and educational materials.

Presenting the items on behalf of the old students, Ms Irene Afua Arhin, president of the 2004 year group of St Mary's SHS, said the group found it necessary to extend a helping hand to the children because as future leaders, they deserved to be given the necessary support to improve upon their lives.

She gave the assurance that the groups would continue to contribute towards the welfare of the poor and vulnerable and also help to eliminate poverty in the country.

"In our own small way, we will continue to give off our best to put smiles on the faces of the needy. Today's gesture is part of our yearly networking programme and we are glad that we have been able to touch the lives of these children," Ms Arhin said.

Mr Obed Mensah, official of the Home, receiving the items, expressed gratitude to the donors for showing compassion and empathy to the children, saying, "we will never forget the love shown us today".

He called on individuals and institutions to emulate the gesture of the two groups, and promised the items would be purposefully used.