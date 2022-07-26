Ghana: ICED Appoints Seth Kugblenu As Director of Communications, Policy Engagement

26 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED), a non-profit organisation, has appointed Mr Seth Kugblenu, a communication specialist, as its Director of Communications and Policy Engagement.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the organisation focuses on research and innovation in monitoring and evaluation for development, as well as support leadership in monitoring and evaluation in Africa.

Mr Kugblenu is expected to develop and implement communication and policy engagement strategy for the ICED's diverse programmes, initiatives, events, engagement opportunities and activities.

He would ensure that the department sustains strong policy and research-based partnerships, builds equity-focused programming, and communicates effectively and proactively to ensure the public's trust.

"We are happy to welcome Seth to ICED and we hope he will enjoy working with us to promote the vision and mission of ICED in Africa and the Global South," a statement issued by ICED said.

Mr Kugblenu, who was a columnist with the Daily Graphic, brings on board a wealth of experience in Marketing, Public Relations, Corporate Communications and Programme Management.

He has worked at the National Board for Small Scale Industries (now Ghana Enterprise Agency), South African High Commission, the Vanguard Group and the Office of the President (Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat).

He is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (Public Relations and Advertising) and University of Ghana (Bachelor's Degree in Management and Sociology and an MBA in Marketing)

ICED seeks to cultivate leadership in Africa in conceptualising and practising Monitoring and Evaluation that could translate into innovations and advances in both theory and practice in support of development.

ICED fills an important niche in the Africa Monitoring and Evaluation architecture and collaborates with a range of emerging international alliances and partnerships.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X