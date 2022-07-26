Ghana: ICED Appoints Seth Kugblenu As Director of Communications, Policy Engagement

The International Centre for Evaluation and Development (ICED), a non-profit organisation, has appointed Mr Seth Kugblenu, a communication specialist, as its Director of Communications and Policy Engagement.

Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, the organisation focuses on research and innovation in monitoring and evaluation for development, as well as support leadership in monitoring and evaluation in Africa.

Mr Kugblenu is expected to develop and implement communication and policy engagement strategy for the ICED's diverse programmes, initiatives, events, engagement opportunities and activities.

He would ensure that the department sustains strong policy and research-based partnerships, builds equity-focused programming, and communicates effectively and proactively to ensure the public's trust.

"We are happy to welcome Seth to ICED and we hope he will enjoy working with us to promote the vision and mission of ICED in Africa and the Global South," a statement issued by ICED said.

Mr Kugblenu, who was a columnist with the Daily Graphic, brings on board a wealth of experience in Marketing, Public Relations, Corporate Communications and Programme Management.

He has worked at the National Board for Small Scale Industries (now Ghana Enterprise Agency), South African High Commission, the Vanguard Group and the Office of the President (Monitoring and Evaluation Secretariat).

He is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (Public Relations and Advertising) and University of Ghana (Bachelor's Degree in Management and Sociology and an MBA in Marketing)

ICED seeks to cultivate leadership in Africa in conceptualising and practising Monitoring and Evaluation that could translate into innovations and advances in both theory and practice in support of development.

ICED fills an important niche in the Africa Monitoring and Evaluation architecture and collaborates with a range of emerging international alliances and partnerships.