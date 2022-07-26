Ghana: UPSHS Hockey Team Excels in Zone 3 C/R Schools Sports

26 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman

Cape Coast — The hockey team of the University Practice Senior High School (UPSHS), on Friday won the Zone 3 Central Regional Schools and Colleges Sports, currently ongoing in Cape Coast.

They emerged victorious in a league that involved 13 SHSs, including Mfantsipim SHS, Wesley, Holy Child, Methodist, Effutu, Abeasi, Sommo and Ogua.

The players told the Times Sports that they were highly elated about their victory and would train harder for the next challenge.

The players were joined in celebration by the Headmaster Charles Agyapong-Boamah, who showered praises on them for the feat they chalked and urged them to bring more laurels to the school.

