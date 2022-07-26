Gambia: Barrow Hopeful Radisson Blu Banjul Will Uplift Destination Gambia

President Adama Barrow has said that the new OIC hotel will operate under the management of the world renowned Radisson Blu brand, as part of an international chain of hotels, while expressing optimism it would uplift Destination Gambia to a new level, to rank among the favourite leisure destinations in the world.

Speaking on Saturday during the laying of the foundation stone at Bijilo, President Barrow expressed delight that Radisson Blu Banjul Hotel is a project under IMMOGAM. He disclosed that this is a company jointly owned by the People of The Gambia, through The Gambia Government, and the investing company, Immoland Sarl.

"This landmark project, once completed, will have a lasting impact on lives and livelihoods, either directly or indirectly. It will contribute to diversifying our tourism portfolio further, while addressing the demand for internationally branded luxury hotels across Africa."

President Barrow said the project is very timely, especially as the country's tourism sector is beginning to recover from the negative impact of the COVID19 pandemic.

He said tourism accounts for about 20% of our GDP, making it a critical contributor to the economy.

"The joint operation of Radisson Blu Banjul, the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre, and the ultra-modern VVIP lounge, nearing completion at the Banjul International Airport, is expected to uniquely position The Gambia as a leading destination for International Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conferences, and Exhibitions."

Besides its macro-economic benefits, Barrow reiterated that the project would create jobs for both skilled and unskilled persons during and after construction.

He encouraged the youths to take advantage of these opportunities to acquire skills and generate income to become productive and self-reliant citizens.