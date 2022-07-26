Gambia: India - Lucknow University Honours President Barrow

press release

The Gambian Vice President, His Excellency Badara Alieu Joof, received the Key to Lucknow University as well as a "Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Human Letters, Honoris Causa" on behalf of His Excellency, President Adama Barrow on Friday.

During a modest convocation ceremony at the residence of the Gambian Ambassador in New Delhi, the Founder & Chancellor of Integral University, Professor S. W. Akhta with University Pro-Chancellor Dr. Syed Nadeem Akhtar and Vice Chancellor Professor Javed Musarrat, presented the University Key to Vice President Joof and announced the conferring of the Ph.D in Human Letters to The Gambian Head of State. The University will formally confer the Doctorate Degree on President Barrow when he visits India in due course.

During the ceremony, the Founder and Chancellor of Integral University, Professor S. W. Akhta said both the Key and Honorary Doctoral Degree were testimony to President Adama Barrow's visionary and inspiring leadership that has brought so much hope and inspiration to Gambians and outsiders within so short a time. "Under President Barrow, The Gambian people have experienced unprecedented freedom and a new atmosphere of democracy, respect for the Rule of Law and basic human rights."

The citation also dwelled on Mr Barrow's reform policies, his commitment to economic development, free market economy and his impressive educational and social development policies for the advancement of The Gambian people.

In conceptually accepting the University Key and Honorary Doctoral Degree on behalf of the Gambian leader, Vice President Joof thanked the leadership, management and academic staff of Integral University for their kind sentiments on President Barrow and assured them that the credentials would serve as great motivation for Mr Barrow as he charts new ways for The Gambia. VP Joof told Integral University that they have a very significant role to play in the technological and educational advancement of The Gambia and would love to have their presence felt across the country.

The ceremony hosted by the Gambian High Commissioner to India, His Excellency, Mustapha Jawara and staff, was witnessed by the Vice Presidential delegation to the "17th Edition of The India - Africa Conclave" and senior officials and academics from Integral University.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser