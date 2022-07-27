Nigeria: Borno Tops Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons Cases in Northeast - NAPTIP

26 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that Borno is the highest state among the North Eastern states with a high number of Trafficking in Person (TIP) pending cases under prosecution with 52 cases in various High Courts in Maiduguri.

The zonal commander of NAPTIP, North East, Ahmed Mansur, who disclosed this while briefing journalists ahead of a series of activities slated for the celebration of World Day Against Human Trafficking on 30th July, 2022, with the theme: "Use and Abuse of Technology", said that Borno alone has 44 pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three (3) each, and two (2) in Gombe state.

Mansur said: "Since the Maiduguri zonal command was unveiled in April, 2009, it has received a total of 342 cases, and that all cases that are within the purview of the agency have been investigated.

"However, presently, it is prosecuting 52 cases and related offences in various High Courts at its zonal office in Maiduguri. Borno alone has forty four (44) pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three each, two in Gombe state."

Mansur noted that the command is depending heavily in use of internet and readily available social media platforms such as Facebook to profile, recruit, control, transport and exploit victims.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X