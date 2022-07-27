Nigeria: Borno Tops Prosecution of Trafficking in Persons Cases in Northeast - NAPTIP

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has said that Borno is the highest state among the North Eastern states with a high number of Trafficking in Person (TIP) pending cases under prosecution with 52 cases in various High Courts in Maiduguri.

The zonal commander of NAPTIP, North East, Ahmed Mansur, who disclosed this while briefing journalists ahead of a series of activities slated for the celebration of World Day Against Human Trafficking on 30th July, 2022, with the theme: "Use and Abuse of Technology", said that Borno alone has 44 pending cases, while Adamawa and Yobe states have three (3) each, and two (2) in Gombe state.

Mansur said: "Since the Maiduguri zonal command was unveiled in April, 2009, it has received a total of 342 cases, and that all cases that are within the purview of the agency have been investigated.

Mansur noted that the command is depending heavily in use of internet and readily available social media platforms such as Facebook to profile, recruit, control, transport and exploit victims.