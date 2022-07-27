Nigeria: BBNaija - Ike Reacts As Mercy Eke Denies Relationship

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Ike Onyema has promised to expose his ex-girlfriend and winner of the Season 4 edition of the show, Mercy Eke if she continues to taint his image.

The reality TV star, Ike, made the assertion after Mercy made some claims about their past relationship.

During an Episode on The Frankly Speaking podcast, Mercy revealed that she once dated someone who she took care of throughout the time of the relationship. Along the line, Mercy also denied having a relationship with Ike after Nedu, the host of the show had assumed she was referring to her publicised relationship with Ike.

When Eke was asked by the anchors of the podcast about Ike, she stated that she did not know who he was.

In response, Ike called out the host of the show referring to the segment as a "dead podcast", he also debunked the claims made against him.

He wrote; "I am responding to this because it's obvious that the producers of this podcast can't pay for ads to promote the dead podcast, so as usual, they look for who to attack to indirectly promote their dead podcast, well congratulations you have triggered perfectly, for over two years my image and reputation have constantly been dragged to the mud.

"So it is time to swim with pigs. I am making a bold statement that no lady whosoever has taken care of me. If anyone claims otherwise they should bring out receipts of one thing they have done, I have been quiet because I don't also want to expose so many people including the show.

He continued, "So, I intentionally allowed myself to be ridiculed, but that era is over, people that can't take care of their family coming out to chat about me, @nedu_wazobiafm and @prettymikeoflagos please be careful how to involve yourself in things you have no idea of the background story.

"I respect both of you but I would not hesitate to call you guys out if I'm being disrespected to please your principals and the bosses that hired you. This should be the last time anyone would use me to count cheap scores."

"I would start dropping receipts and exposing everyone if this continues, I have enough receipts to go around and everybody go collect, enough is enough!!!!! A word is enough for the wise!!!!!"

Mercy and Ike were both housemates in the Big Brother Naija season 4 series. They both started their love life during the show and continued for a while after the show ended.

They both had a reality show named Mercy & Eke, however, in 2020, the reality TV stars ended their relationship.