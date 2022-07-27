Nigeria: Buhari Is Tired - Femi Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has brought unprecedented hardship to the country.

Falana said this on Tuesday during the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) solidarity protest for the ongoing ASUU strike, which was held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Nigeria Labour Congress, had on Sunday promised to embark on a two-day nationwide protest in solidarity with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, and other affiliate unions over the lingering industrial action in public universities in Nigeria.

Falana said the living standards of Nigerians are getting worse, adding that the incumbent administration has left the citizens in a state of frustration.

He recalled the president's statement that he is eager to leave office.

The lawyer said, "The living standards of our people are getting worse by the day. We didn't vote for a regime to cause hardship in Nigeria and that is what is going on. As we are gathered here today, terrorism has taken over our country. Hardship has taken over our country. Depression has taken over our country.

"Recession has taken over our country, but President Buhari is junketing all over the world. He's already told Nigerians that he is tired and anxious to go home. We are therefore saying today that Buhari must go.

"For the lecturers in our tertiary institutions and other workers, we are fully with you. Like our comrades have said this is a warning protest, #EndSars protest will be a child's play because we're tired and frustrated and disenchanted. And I join our comrades in saying that enough is enough.

"Don't let them deceive you by saying there is no money in our country. It's a lie. We reject the dubious economic programmes of this regime. We reject the neoliberal policy of this regime. We can't continue promoting poverty in the midst of plenty."