Nigeria: No Immediate Solutions to Current Aviation Fuel Crisis - Sirika

The minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika said there are no immediate solutions to the crises rocking Nigeria's aviation sector because the variables impacting the crises in the aviation sector are beyond the industry's control

The minister stated this after an emergency meeting with the Airline Operators Association of Nigeria (AON) in Abuja yesterday.

He said there is no short term solution because of the challenges involved is a global problem.

According to him, "Energy crises is real and it is global. Today there is aviation fuel problem all over the world. From America to New Zealand. It is aggravating in Nigeria because we don't produce the product.

It aggravated also because the foreign exchange is scarce in Nigeria because the source of earning the foreign exchange also has dwindled."

He also revealed that the federal government had in the past sourced 10,000 metric tonnes of aviation fuel for the airlines adding that the government is wiling to do more.

"As we speak, the government is in the process of finding a permanent solution to this issue.

"Importation of the product at appropriate price, accelerating the refurbishment of our refineries and also wait for the coming on stream of Dangote Refinery to boost supply of the product," the minister stated.

The president, AON, Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, while speaking, said the aviation fuel crises began from N180 per litre and now it is at N1000 per litre.

He also said the Forex crises is a huge burden on the industry, noting the rate at which the dollar is escalating now is very alarming. Everyday, a difference between 10-15 naira is added at the pararrel market. Last week Monday, it was N610 but today, it is N670 to one dollar.

Also commenting, Allen Oyeama, the vice president, AON, said the AON was satisfied with the government intervention in the Industry.

"We, the airline operators are satisfied with the approach of the government is bringing to the table. I told you that Mr. president in order to alleviate our sufferings, approved 10,000MT of fuel. Another 5,000 has come in. We are about to start accessing that. We are pleased with the approach for the long run," he said.