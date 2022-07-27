Nigeria: Lagos, 6 African Cities Commit to Tackling Climate Crisis

Lagos and six other African cities, with support of the C40 Cities, and backed by UK government funding, have committed to executing the new Climate Action Implementation (CAI) programme in Africa toward tackling climate crisis.

C40 Cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world's leading cities who are working to deliver the urgent action needed to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone, can thrive, on July 19 in Johannesburg, launched the new programme to support seven African cities in developing climate action implementation plans.

According to a press release on the C40 Cities website, the plans will help the cities to become carbon neutral by 2050 and secure a greener future for their about 54 million residents.

The six other cities are Accra, Addis Ababa, Nairobi, Dar es Salaam, Johannesburg and Tshwane.

Energy, waste and transport have been recognised as the major sources of greenhouse emissions in Lagos. Unethical building and land use practices, poor drainage and solid-waste management are also factors exacerbating the climate change crisis in the megacity.

The programme, which was hosted by Mpho Phalatse, the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg and a C40 Vice Chair for Africa, delivered the keynote remarks and introduced the Development Director, Chris Austin, from the British High Commission in South Africa.

"African cities need science-based solutions for our climate challenges that are inclusive and improve the quality of life of all city residents.

"We are excited to partner with the funders of the Climate Action Implementation Africa Programme, the UK Government, as this is an ambitious programme that aims to integrate and accelerate our cities' climate action plans to make them better for all and the new generations," Dr Phalatse said.

Mr Austin, who outlined the programme's vision to an audience including representatives and delegates from several African cities, along with C40's partners in the region, said: "The UK Government is delighted to partner with C40 and African cities on this multi-country programme which is dedicated to advancing climate action through state-of-the-art expertise, technical cooperation and knowledge exchange across continents.

"It is critical for urban actors in cities around the world to show collective leadership on climate change."

From 2018 to 2021, C40 provided technical assistance and resources to nine African cities to complete Climate Action Plans (CAPs) that helped to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance climate resilience.

New funding from the UK government, provided by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and managed by the Foreign and Development Commonwealth Office will facilitate the expansion of the programme to the above-mentioned cities.

Daily Trust learnt that the C40 will provide the cities with critical assistance and support in the areas of renewable energy/green buildings, sustainable waste management and climate mainstreaming.

"The programme will focus on integrating transformational actions identified by them into their planning processes and develop a coordinated approach guided by Africa's most pressing climate challenges and the circumstances surrounding the region's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The programme will also ensure that climate actions are considered in the context of wider societal and economic benefits, ensuring that the transition is both equitable and inclusive," according to a release.

The African continent currently contributes to only 3% of total global greenhouse gas emissions, despite having 17% of the world's population. Most African C40 cities have per capita emissions that are below their fair share of the global carbon budget. However, this is projected to grow on the back of a booming population, increased urbanisation, electrification, industrialisation and land-use change.

The Managing Director of Regions and Mayoral Engagement, and Regional Director for Africa at C40 Cities, Hastings Chikoko, on his part, said: "The ongoing climate crisis calls for a decade of action. We need action now and faster.

"C40 cities in Africa have developed data-driven climate action plans clearly identifying priority actions. We are now moving forward to ensure that the plans are implemented, and this programme supports cities to implement some of the identified priorities."