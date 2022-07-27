Nigeria: Buhari Asks Senate to Confirm Ariwoola As Substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday asked the Senate to confirm the appointment Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN).

This was contained in a letter from the President read by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at plenary.

The letter read, "Pursuant to Section 231(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I forward for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

"While I hope that the submission will be considered in the usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration."

Ariwoola's appointment as CJN by President Buhari was sequel to the resignation of former Chief Justice Muhammad Tanko on 27th June, 2022.

Tanko's resignation was against the backdrop of a protest by 14 aggrieved Justices over issues of welfare.

However, the former CJN, in his resignation letter, cited health grounds as reason for his decision.

In another letter to the Senate, Buhari requested the upper chamber to confirm the nomination of Dr. Suleiman Agha Afikpo as Commissioner representing the south-east zone at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria.

He explained that the request was in accordance with the provision of Section 3(2) of the Hajj Commission Act. Cap. 321, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 2004.

Meanwhile, Buhari also wrote the Senate to confirm 19 nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation request to the upper chamber was contained in a letter dated 25th July, 2022.

The letter was read at plenary by the Senate President.

Buhari in the letter said the request for the confirmation of the nominees was in accordance with the Provisions of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He explained that the nomination of five Resident Electoral Commissioners are for renewal, while the other 14 are fresh appointments.

The nominees for confirmation included: Ibrahim Abdullahi (Adamawa - Renewal); Obo O. Effanga (Cross River - Renewal); Alh. Umar Ibrahim (Taraba - Renewal); Dr. Agboke Mutiu Olaleke (Ogun - Renewal); and Prof. Samuel E. Egwu (Kogi - Renewal).

Others are: Onyeka Pauline Ugochi (Imo); Prof. Muhammad Lawal Bashir (Sokoto); Prof. Ayobami Salami (Oyo); Amb. Zango Abdussamadu Abdu (Katsina); Mrs. Queen Elizabeth Agwu (Ebonyi); and Dr. Agundu Oliver Tersoo (Benue).

Also to be confirmed are: Yomere Gabriel Oritsemlebi (Delta); Prof. Yahaya Makarfi Ibrahim (Kaduna); Dr. Nura Ali (Kano); Agu Sylvia Uchenna (Enugu); Ahmed Yushau Garki (FCT); Mr. Hudu Yunusa (Bauchi); Prof. Uzochukwu Ikemefuna Chijioke (Anambra); and Mohammed B. Nura (Yobe).

Buhari Seeks Senate Confirmation of Four New CBN Directors

In a related development, the president yesterday asked the Senate to confirm his nominees for appointment as non-executive directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The request was contained in a letter dated 21st July, 2022, and read at the start of plenary by Lawan.

The president in the letter explained that the request to confirm the nominees was made in accordance with Section 10(3)(a) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act 2007.

The nominees for confirmation included: Prof. Mike Idiahi Obadan (South-south), Prof. Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko (South-east), Prof. Ummu Ahmed Jalingo (North-east) and Mr. Adeola Adetunji (South-west).

Senate Confirms Bello as RMAFC Chairman

However, the Senate yesterday confirmed Mohammed Bello as Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

Bello's confirmation was sequel to the consideration of a report by the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

The report was presented by the Panel's Chairman, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi.

Adetunmbi said, "From the available documents and the presentation made to the Committee, the nominee satisfies the requirement for appointment as the Chairman of RMAFC.

"The nominee is very well experienced and adequately exposed at the top levels of government administration and has acquired capacity to function as Chairman."

He disclosed that there were no petitions against the nominee; and no objections raised from the Senators from his State of Origin for his nomination.