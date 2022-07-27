Liberia: Nickel Launches Charity Support

A Nonprofit organization in Liberia Nickel in collaboration with Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI) has launched a support charity project in Monrovia.

The program that was launched in Monrovia recently is geared towards supporting Nickel Liberia charity programs being implemented across Liberia's fifteen counties.

Speaking at the program, the Executive Director of Nickel Liberia, Mr. Amos Torgbor explained that the NGO's primary objective is to support underprivileged children to gain an education.

According to him, Nickel Liberia's primary focus is also to buttress the government's efforts by donating armed chairs to schools and the construction of primary schools across the country.

He noted, "It's the effort of Nickel Liberia to buttress government's efforts with the construction of primary school across the fifteen regions of Liberia".

However, the managers of LBDI in Duala and Randall Street Branches Madam Oretha Jlaka and Tenneh describe the partnership as a milestone that is intended to change the lives of people who are in need of help.

In addition, they called on Liberians and humanitarian organizations to assist in actualizing the version of the charity organization.

Meanwhile, Nickel Liberia is a charity organization that was established in September 16, 2016 with its primary objective to help underprivileged children in school and to donate arms chairs.

Following the hardship in Liberia, Nickel's Liberia has been helping the underprivileged children in various communities and schools in getting an needed education that is required.