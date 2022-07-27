Guinea Bissau/Gambia: Gambia Ambitious to Complete Duel Over Guinea Bissau in CHAN Qualifiers

26 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia will be ambitious to complete a double over Guinea Bissau in their 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

The home based-Scorpions will rub shoulders with Guinea Bissau in their second-leg tie of the CHAN qualifiers today, Tuesday 26th July 2022 at Stade de Marrakech at 7pm.

The Gambia defeated Guinea Bissau 1-0 in their first-leg clash of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers played at Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

The home based-Scorpions will affray to beat Guinea Bissau to complete a double over the Guineans.

The Gambia need a draw to sail to the second round of the 2023 CHAN qualifiers.

Guinea Bissau will fight to beat The Gambia at least by two nil to cruise to the second round of the CHAN qualifiers after losing to the home based-Scorpions 1-0 in their first-leg encounter played at Stade de Marrakech on Saturday.

