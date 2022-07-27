Gambia: Ex-VP Back to Activism

26 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

The former vice president of The Gambia Dr. Isatou Touray has bounced back as the Executive Director of the Gambia Committee on Traditional Practices (GAMCOTRAP).

After serving her term of service in the government of The Gambia as minister of Trade, minister of Health and then Vice President, she has finally returned as the Executive Director of GAMCOTRAP - a renowned Non-Governmental Organisation she spearheaded for years.

The Former vice president in a statement also recognised the instrumental role the media has played in advancing human rights, women and children empowerment by providing an inclusive platform, education and holding stakeholders accountable in The Gambia.

"I want to assure you that given my vast experience in public service, civil society, and international cooperation, to my return as Executive Director of GAMCOTRAP will continue to add value to the functioning of GAMCOTRAP.

