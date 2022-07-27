Gambia: Essa Faal Confirms Baba Jah's Apology

Former TRRC lead counsel, Essa Mbye Faal, in a statement has acknowledged an apology from Baba Jah alias Sering Chapacholly after an altercation that led to police intervention.

"I am sure that many of you are alive to the ugly incident between myself and the person who goes by Chapacholly. I am deeply saddened by the incident and the fact that I found myself in such a terrible situation. As this has agitated too many people and divided many of us politically, I sincerely regret that I was the subject of the whole saga."

The 2021 Presidential Candidate stated that as a leader and a devout Muslim, he holds firmly unto the virtues of forgiveness, saying Baba Jah has apologised to him and asked for forgiveness. "I have forgiven him. I am now prepared to move on with my life and business."

He continued that many before him have suffered worse and he is certain that many more will come his way as long he continues to be concerned about the matters that affect the people.

Faal reiterated that he has persevered against jeers and insults all along and would continue to do so in complete decorum and decency.

"I now leave this matter behind me. I will not talk to the press about this and crave your indulgence to respect my position. I take this opportunity to promote good public behaviour, respect for one another and respect for the rule of law."