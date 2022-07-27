Gambia: Jam City, Kanifing East Snatch Vital Triumphs in 2nd Tier

Jam City and Kanifing East on Sunday snatched vital victories in the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Division Two League after defeating Wagadu FC and Red Hawks in their week-29 matches.

The Jambanjelly based-club beat Wagadu FC 1-0 at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium to improve their status in the country's Second Tier.

The Kanifing based-club defeated Red Hawks by the same score line at the Banjul Mini Stadium to increase their chances of gaining promotion to the First Division League next season.

Red Hawks and Wagadu FC must win their remaining five league matches to stay in the Second Division League for another season.