Ghana: CCST Gets 13-Member Governing Board

A 13- member governing board of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) College of Science and Technology (CCST) has been inaugurated in Accra.

Chaired by Prof. Jophus Anamoah-Mensah, a CSIR Council appointee, other members include Prof. Mark Appiah, CCST President, Rev. Prof. Hans Adu-Dapaah, CCST Vice President; Prof Paul P. Bosu, Director-General CSIR, Prof Moses B. Mochiah, Director CSIR-CRI, Kumasi, Prof.Mohammed Anokye Adams, Representative of University of Cape Coast and Dr Paul Effah, President, Radford University.

The others are Mrs Carlien Bou-Chidid, Development and Management Consultant, Mr Nicholas Adoboe-Mensah, Financial ConsultantDr Stephen Nwolley, Representative Association of Ghana Industries, Prof. Mohammed M. Buri, Representative of Convocation, Prof Mrs R.E.M Entsua-Mensah, Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Mr. Caleb AseyeSenoo, a Representative of Junior Members of the College.

Professor Robert Kingsford Adaboh, Chairman of the CSIRafter administering the oaths of office and secrecy to the board memberstasked them to give strategic direction to the college for the next years.

For him, they were to strengthen collaborations with other government agencies that were also doing well in the area of science and technological research in the country.

He urged the board to give up their best to help build a resilient science and technology institution capable of affecting the larger economy to help the country develop.

Prof. Paul P. Bosu, Director-General, CSIR, urged the board to work harder to make the CCST grow and flourish, adding "we have no doubt you will deliver, govern and direct affairs to be leading providers of quality science knowledge."

Prof.Anamoah-Mensah thanked the council for the confidence reposed in them.

"I believe that looking at the calibre of people on the board, we will give the college the needed assistance in making science and technology a vibrant subject that will be marketing the research works of the Council," he stated

He stated that his outfit would spare time and resources to raise the flag of the college to a greater height and expressed confidence that they would make the college proud by the exploits in the country and beyond.

CCST was established by the council in 2012 and accredited by the Ghana Tertiary EducationCommission in September 2015, with the vision of becoming the leading provider of quality science and technology education, research, innovation and entrepreneurship in Africa.