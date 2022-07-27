Ghana: 30 Police Undergo Training in Human Rights, C'nity Engagement

Thirty police personnel are undergoing a four-day training on enhancing police professionalism on human rights and community engagement to ensure public safety and improved security.

The programme which seeks to empower the participants with requisite skills in enhancing police professionalism is being attended by selected police personnel across the country.

It is under the auspices of the Research, Planning and Transformation Directorate (RPRD) of the Ghana Police Service with funding from Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSF), a German political foundation to promote governance and civic education.

The Director-General of RPRD, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP),Dr Ernest Owusu, who represented the Inspector General of Police,Dr George AkuffoDampare, at the opening ceremony yesterday said the Ghana Police Service had come out with several interventions and strategies to enhance personnel potential for effective service delivery to restore and build public trust.

"The training was designed to equip participants with requisite skills to enhance personnel professionalism in order to undertake operations effectively, be most civil to the public in building better police-public relations," he added.

DCOP Owusu urged the personnel of the service to be professional in the discharge of their duties.

He commended HSF for the support over the years to promote security and stability in the country.

The Officer in-charge of Monitoring and Evaluation of HSF, DrGbande Dare, urged the participants to be agents of change in society at all times.

He urged them to apply and impart the knowledge acquired.

Dr Dare commended the Police Service for their contribution to ensuring peace and stability and assured them of their continuous support to help them in their mandate.

Some of the topics to be discussed are police responsibility and professionalism, position of stakeholders integrity and the four thematic goals, historic background of policing and police transformational process, policing and media, code of conducts and ethics, human rights in policing, and law enforcement supervision and community policing.