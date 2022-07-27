Ghana: Court to Fix Date for Trial of Former PPA Boss Oct 13

The High Court, in Accra, will fix the date for commencement of the trial of former Public Procurement Authority (PPA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adjenim Boateng Adjei, on October 13, 2022.

When the case was called yesterday, Emmanuel Amadu, who represented the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), said prosecution had filed all disclosures to the court and also served the defendants.

The court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzu said it was yet to receive the disclosures, and ruled that the parties involved in the case reconvened on October 13 for the court to fix that for the trial.

The former PPA CEO, and Mr Francis Kwaku Arhin (brother-in-law) are being prosecuted by the OSP on corruption related offences.

Mr Adjei has been charged with 17 counts thus eight counts of using public office for profit and nine counts of directly and indirectly influencing the procurement process, to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract.

Meanwhile, Mr Arhin has been charged with one count of using public office for profit. They have plead not guilty to all charges and granted a GH¢5 million bail with two sureties each.