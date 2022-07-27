Liberia: Unity Party Gets Motorbikes, 50 Bags of Rice From U.S., Canada Chapters Ahead of Convention

Paynesville — The Unity Party (UP) has received 10 motorbikes and 50 bags of rice from its United States and Canada chapters ahead of its convention in Gbarnga, Bong County this week.

The convention is expected to bring together UP's partisans as number of candidates compete for different positions within the Party's hierarchy as they approach 2023 Presidential and Legislative elections.

Accordingly, the motorbikes were bought by the USA/Canada to ease mobility amongst the Party's counties' leaders across the country, while the 50 bags rice are intended for the convention

The items were presented at the residence of the of the Party's Standard Bearer, Amb Joseph N. Boakai.

Making the presentation on behalf of the USA/Canada Chapters, Rev. Luther Tarpeh, the vice Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization of the Unity Party, said the gesture from the diaspora partisans intended to benefit 10 counties including the Youth Wing.

Rev. Tarpeh revealed that US and Canada chapters have contributed immensely over the years and would continue to support the Party as the political period draws nearby.

According to Rev Tarpeh, counties which are listed Nimba, Margibi, Rivercess, Grand Cape Mount, Grand Bassa, Bomi, Bong, Montserrado counties respectively, and the Youth Wing.

Said Rev. Tarpeh, The US and Canada chapters under the able leadership of Kerper Dwanyan and officials as asked me as the Chair for Recruitment and Mobilization chair to present to you 10 motorbikes and 50 bags of rice Intended mainly for the convention."

Adding, "These gallant men and women have mobilized resources to start employing our counties leaders to start the foundation politically activities in their counties.

Receiving the items, the Standard Bearer of the Unity Party, Amb. Boakai described the donation needed, stating, it will help in making counties' leaders mobile.

According to Amb. Boakai, the motorbikes will ease the burdening off the Party as they gear for Lofa County.

"We want you convey to the people in the diaspora who have made this contribution we are very grateful, Amb Boakai said.

The former Vice President, who seem to be going the Unity Party's unopposed, said that those who have been given the motorbikes must ensure proper care is given and be used for the right purpose.

"I know what it takes for those of you who make sacrifices up country to move around. And we believe this is a opportunities for you to be able to move around effectively," Amb Boakai said.

"In time passed, we have given things to people and they don't account for them. It should be used for the purpose of the party to keep you mobile to make sure that you do your work with convenient."

Making a brief remark, the Youth Wing chairman, Lansana P. Fofana appreciated that US/Canada Chapters leadership for remembering the young people within the Party.

Fofana said revealed it young people needed to mobile in order to deliver the victory to the Party in the 2023 elections.

Said Fofana, "The victory we anticipate 2023 the work starts now, so this a just an effort to buttress our work and our determination to ensure that the unity party comes 2023 is considered as the biggest political party and the party with the largest youth constituent."

Meanwhile, Amb Boakai, however, donated two fairly used buses imported from the USA to the Women Wing and Youth Wing of the Party to ensure they are effective in the movement across the country.