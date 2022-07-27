Liberia: Medica Mondiale Liberia Boss, Predecessor Off to Germany for Honor

Monrovia — Caroline Bowah, former Director of medica Liberia, and her successor, Yah Vallah Parwon, have been invited to Germany by medica mondiale for the official honoring of Ms. Bowah's achievements in the past years for her leadership of over a decade.

medica Liberia is a feminist organization committed to transforming society and supporting women and girls affected by all forms of violence through psycho-social, health, and legal counseling, capacity development, advocacy, and advancement of women's rights.

The honoring ceremony will be held on July 28, 2022, at medica mondiale's office in Cologne.

At the same time, her successor, Atty. Parwon, is being formally introduced and will be participating in strategic meetings and engagements while in Germany.

While there, a public talk will be held on Advancing Women and Girls' Rights under the theme "Feminist claims in runup to 2023 elections in Liberia." The talk is organized by Sonnenblumen Community Development Group e.V and medica mondiale e.V.

It will be held on July 27, 2022.

The two organizations will also dedicate some time to various board meetings and management team meetings focusing on their strategic partnership.

Hopefully, this builds on long-standing cooperation between the two partner organizations and the work towards ending violence against women and girls in conflict and post-conflict settings.