Liberia: Pres. Weah Fulfills Promise to Homeless Elderly Man in Sinoe - Gives Him a New House

Sinoe — Sun poured through the windows of a nearly renovated three-bedroom house as 80-year-old Emmanuel Troh, tears in his eyes, looked around in awe.

He finally had a home.

It has been almost a year since President Weah promised to construct a house for Troh, a legend of the president's childhood dreams.

It may have taken Troh a year but he was always optimistic that one day he would own his house - whether with his own money or through gratis.

That dream finally came true Sunday, July 24 when he officially moved into a house built by the Managing Director of the National Port Authority Bill Twehway and Mr. Alex S. Noah, Director of the Port of Greenville, Sinoe County after they were mandated by President Weah during his 2021 County Tour.

During the presentation, Mr. Noah pronounced that the cost of the structure, including the land, is estimated at $27,000.00USD (twenty-Seven thousand Liberian Dollars.

He stated that considering the importance of having Troh live in Greenville, an unfinished house was purchased at the cost of $12,000.00USD while the remaining money was used to complete the project.

In response, a smiling Troh said: "I just don't know what to say. I would like to thank President George Weah for this gift. I called this gift because it will dignify me after living in a dilapidated structure for over 20 years. I'm so, so grateful. What more can I say?"

"I would also wish to extend thanks to Hon. Bill Twehway and Noah for taking up their time to make this dream come true. My family and I are grateful to both of you and President Weah".