Liberia: APM Terminals Liberia Disburses Second Leg of Scholarship Package

Monrovia — APM Terminals Liberia through its Corporate Social Responsibility has disbursed another set of scholarship funds to students within Districts 13 and 14.

This is the second leg in the company's educational scholarship scheme disbursement series which has already seen 120 students receive scholarships from six institutions across the county.

At a mini event held at the Jimmy Jolocon Jr. and Sr. High school last week, a total of 100 hundred students more have been enrolled onto the scheme. These students were selected based on merit from six schools; Jimmy Jolocon Jr. and Sr. High School, Rev. Peter Amos, George Memorial Academy, Boikai Konneh Foundation School, Freeway Baptist School, Mother Kebbeh Academy, and God's Glory Primary School who all met a needs assessment test conducted in close consultation with APM Terminal Liberia's stakeholders.

This set amounted to a total of 2 million Liberian dollars in fees and school supplies and is expected to empower these brilliant but needy school children to make the best out of their education.

Speaking at the presentation event, Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia Mr. Jonathan Graham reiterated the company's goal for these social investments.

"It is our fervent hope to see these partnerships continue to grow and that the scholarship recipients use the opportunity to be agents of positive change in the society. The passion continues to grow because we want to develop the youth of this country through education. As stated earlier, we are committed to this partnership for the betterment of the economy and the citizenry at large" Mr. Graham remarked.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In response to these remarks, the Honorable Representative, District #: 13, Hon. Edward Papay Flomo expressed appreciation to the company and promised to continuously collaborate with the company through its corporate social responsibility program to improve education in the area.

"We are grateful to APM Terminals Liberia family for this great initiative, and we will continue to work with them for further growth. It is our hope that you will improve your initiative to benefit more students when the requirement is met." Hon Flomo said.

Senators Saah Joseph and Abraham Dillion who were part of the dignitaries expected on the day but were unable to attend the function due to legislative business, sent messages of solidarity and support to the company and beneficiary students.

Elated beneficiaries from the schools gave various speeches on how the scholarship will transform their lives and thanked APM Terminals Liberia and its management for the investment in their lives.

APM Terminals Liberia's Scholarship scheme was launched in December 2021 as an intervention targeted at assisting brilliant but needy students in Liberia. Schools that get enrolled onto the scheme would have to meet the GOL-Educational requirements as well as the company's own impact assessment criteria.

So far six schools have been covered with more schools expected to meet the criteria to benefit from the scheme in the future.