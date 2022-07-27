Liberia: Senate Confirms NASSCORP Officials

Monrovia — The Plenary of the Liberian Senate has unanimously voted to confirm the Director and Deputy Director General of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) Mr. Dewitt Vonballmoos and Madam Camerna C. Yeke.

Plenary is the highest decision making body of the Senate.

The lawmakers took the decision following the submission of a report from its Committee on Social Security, Pension and Insurance.

The committee is headed by Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue.

The decision was reached during an extraordinary session held at the Senate Chambers at the Capitol Building in Monrovia on Monday.

The Capitol Building is the official seat of the National Legislature.

Mr. Vonballmoos has served NASSCORP for several years under the erstwhile Unity Party (UP) led government of then President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

As for Madam Yeke, she was previously appointed as General Counsel of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) by President George Manneh Weah in 2018.

Due to her assiduous and extraordinary performance at NOCAL, she was appointed as Deputy Director General of NASSCORP by the Liberian Chief Executive recently.

Madam Yeke is an experienced lawyer with added acquired knowledge in Accounting and leadership.

Over the years, she has used her expertise to oversee legal and external affairs including litigation, investigations, compliance, mergers and acquisitions, contract matters and international trade issues.

She is currently a member of the Liberia National Bar Association.

She holds separate degrees including LLM, LL. B from the University of Houston Law Center, (Energy, Environmental, and Natural Resources Law), Houston, Texas, May 2015), Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia, Liberia, Said Business School, University of Oxford, Certificate in Leadership, Oxford Executive Leadership Programme, May 2021.

Madam. Yeke also obtained a certificate from the UNDP in Microfinance Distance Learning Program, Liberia, in June 2009, and a BBA in Accounting degree from the African Methodist Episcopal University, Liberia.

She is a product of the Joseph Jenkins Roberts United Methodist High School.