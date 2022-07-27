Liberia: Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus Member Attacked After Announcing Boycott of '26 Celebration

Monrovia — Representative Erol Madison-Gwion of Grand Gedeh County says he's living in fear after his vehicle was destroyed by unknown individuals.

The incident happened days after he and two other members of the Grand Gedeh Legislative Caucus announced to boycott the Independence Day celebrations over the delay by the Ministry of Justice to investigate circumstances leading to the missing of the former staff of the National Elections Commission.

The Grand Gedeh Caucus through its leadership headed by Rep. George Borley, Co-Chair, Sen. Marshall Dennis, and Madison-Gwion, Secretary General, informed journalists of the Caucus decision to call on its citizens to boycott all planned events intended to celebrate independence day.

"The Grand Gedeh County Caucus announces through this medium that it is boycotting all celebratory events for this year's Independence Day because natives of the county are enduring grief. The County, as a people, is saddened at the mysterious disappearance of one of its promising sons in Alfred T. Dunner," the caucus said in a statement.

"For more than two months, the whereabouts of missing Alfred Dunner is unknown and Ministry of Justice is yet to provide any information to the citizens."

On Monday, unknown men attacked the vehicle of the District One lawmaker, banishing the back windshield with no attempt to break into the vehicle.

The lawmaker told FrontPageAfrica that of the over 12 vehicles parked in the location, only his vehicle was vandalized making him to assume he was targeted.

He has excused fellow Grand Gedeh lawmakers Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue and Representative Alex Grant of behind behind the attack.

"Juxtaposing that two of our members would come out and mislead that public that they were not aware of our press conference and that we asked the county not to celebrate the independence celebrations. And those who attacked me are from that side. And that is the side of Hon. Grant and Senator Pennue."

He described the act meted against him as one carried out by hooligans. He expressed fear of being insecure and called on the government to provide him security as it is the fundamental rights of all citizens.

Sen. Pennue and Representative, however, denied having any link to the attack.

In May of 2022, Dunner, a NEC Logistics Officer in the south-eastern county was reported missing in Janzon, Nia Clan, where he had gone to seek traditional treatment.

Dunner is said to have been combatting an undisclosed ailment and had gone to seek traditional care when he got missing at about 2:00 am on the night of Tuesday.

Authorities at the NEC, while calling for prayers for his family during a press briefing Friday, May 6, said the Liberian National Police had launched an investigation into circumstances leading to their staff's mysterious disappearance and his whereabouts.

In their statement, they also stated that based on the stance by the Minister of Justice Musa Dean, they are calling on citizens of the county to remain peaceful and allow for state prosecutor to do their job.

They also want President Weah to suspend any appointed official of government alleged to be linked to the disappearance of Dunner.

Additionally, the issue of Dunner seems to be on its way under the carpet. "Well, the Grand Gedeh County Legislative Caucus would once again use this media to call on the Ministry of justice to go to the full length and give this matter all the legal attention," the Caucus said.

The report of Dunner's disappearance in provoked attack after his kinsmen from Ziah Town who had gone to Janzon to inquire about his whereabouts were reportedly attacked and chased from the area by a group of young people in Niao Clan.

The attack led to several persons sustaining various degrees of injuries as the two warring Clans took on each other in reverse revenge attacks.