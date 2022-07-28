Nigeria: Senators Give Buhari Six Weeks to End Insecurity, Threaten to Impeach President, Walk Out On Lawan

The members of the minority caucus in the Senate staged a walk out of the chambers on Wednesday.

They protested against the Senate President Ahmad Lawan's refusal to allow the lawmakers commence an impeachment process against President Muhammadu Buhari.

The senators, who had earlier held a two-hour closed session, were angry that Lawan did not allow them to discuss the issue of insecurity that was deliberated upon extensively in the closed session.

The Senators across party lines later addressed journalists and gave Buhari, six weeks to end the insecurity in the country or face impeachment.

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Phillip Aduda, moved a point of order seeking to discuss insecurity on the floor of the Senate but Lawan ruled him out of order.

Aduda, then led his colleagues to the Senate Press Centre where he told journalists that Buhari would be shown the way out if he failed to tackle insecurity within the next six months.

Aduda said, "We agreed at the closed session that we should discuss the issue of insecurity in the country but the President of the Senate frustrated our efforts to discuss it at plenary.

"We noted at the closed session as the minority Caucus in the Senate, that the many resolutions passed on insecurity should be implemented.

"At the closed session we agreed that we must give the President an ultimatum that if he failed to comply with our resolutions on how to tackle insecurity within six weeks, we would move an impeachment proceedings against him.

"We expected the Senate President to brief the public on what we discussed at the closed session but he did not. He also ruled out our point of order to discuss it."

Details later... ..