Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Marka Attack That Left a DC, 10 Others Dead

27 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MARKA [SMN] - Reports from Marka district in the Lower Shabelle capital say that there has been an attack from a suicide bombing on Wednesday morning.

At least 11 people, including the commissioner of Marka district, Abdillahi Ali Waafow, were killed in the blast that took place today at Marka district HQs, according to eyewitnesses.

Abdullahi Waafow was famous for fighting al-Shabaab in the region along with AU troops for many years.

There are several people who were injured in the explosion and taken to the health facilities in the town, which is located 100 km from Mogadishu.

