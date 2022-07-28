Nigeria: El-Rufai Renames Public Buildings, Roads After Sambo, Bantex, Others

Kaduna State government has renamed some public buildings and roads in honour of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, the late former deputy governor, Yusuf Bala Bantex, former chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais (rtd) among others.

At the ceremony which was held in Kaduna on Tuesday, Governor Nasir El-Rufai, said the state was renaming the public buildings and roads in honour of persons that had served the state, the country or humanity at large.

The governor said his administration had been implementing a street-naming project since 2015, adding that the projects were undertaken as part of the Urban Renewal Programme.

El-Rufai explained that the exercise was also an opportunity to respect history and to clarify street names.

"For instance, the West African Frontier Force is an integral part of the story of Kaduna City. Therefore, the name of the street is extended right to the end of the road to cover the little stretch that was called Kashim Ibrahim Road.

"Honouring those who have served is an obligation every set of leaders owes those who came before. Sometimes, sudden and unexpected events make it impossible to pay deserved tributes to people in their lifetimes. But it is important to seek to honour people and their services when they are still around, but preferably when they are no longer in office.

"The service of Sir Kashim Ibrahim is now more appropriately acknowledged with the renaming of the entire stretch of Sokoto Road in his honour. Henceforth, the road that leads to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House (Government House) will be known as Sir Kashim Ibrahim Road," he said.

The governor added, "Today's event is the first stage. Many more of our distinguished leaders will in the next few days receive letters informing them of the places named after them.

"Public buildings and roads renamed today, 26th July, 2022, are Investment House, in honour of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, State High Court Complex in honour of Justice Muhammadu Lawal Uwais. The State Secretariat in honour of Maccido Dalhat, former SSG.

"Kaduna State Public Procurement Authority (KADPPA) in honour of Architect Barnabas Yusuf Bala, who was deputy governor from 2015 to 2019. The Ministry of Health complex is named after Dorathy Miller, the longest serving commissioner for health.

"The Kaduna Capital Territory Authority building in honour of Magajin Gari Sambo, College Road, Ungwan Dosa after AVM Usman Muazu, former military governor of Kaduna State.

"Sokoto Road up to Government House was renamed after Sir Kashim Ibrahim, former governor of the Northern Region. WAFF Road is now extended to include the former Kashim Ibrahim Road up to the cemetery," he said.