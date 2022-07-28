Nigeria: PDP Woos Ex-APC Chieftain Who Dumped Party Over Muslim-Muslim Ticket

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members of the House of Representatives have called on the former Legal Adviser to the deputy Senate President, Barrister Daniel Bwala, to join the party.

Bwala recently announced his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the decision of its presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu's choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket.

Speaking during a visit to the former APC Chieftain, in Abuja, the House Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu said Bwala has shown character and a spirit of true Nigerian for dumping the ruling party.

Ndudi said the visit also had the blessings of the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and other members of the party, adding that he has done the right thing and it was time to ask President Muhammadu Buhari to resign since he (Buhari) said he was tired.

He said: "We watched you with admiration when you stood out, from all of them to say, listen, you believe in the sanctity and unity of this country and you believe that nobody should be shut out by any means and the party that you joined in building you decided to leave the party, which is APC, on principle.

"I have just heard now that in the Senate, they have moved for Mr. president's impeachment. I have just been given the notice and we in the house are going to review it. I will make our position known quickly as soon as possible.

"He's tired. He should be asked to go back to his village. That is the best thing. We have come to ask you to join PDP, join PDP to rescue Nigeria," he said.

In his response, Bwala said he left the APC purely on principles.

"Because I believe that there must be a nation before there can be politics and for there to be a nation the nation must be united and the divisive approach to politics is a cancer to every nation."

"I appreciate PDP as a party when I was an APC member, I've always known that PDP is a party that is organized. I've always known that. I've always known that even dispute resolution and conflict resolution they deal with it in an organized manner and going into 2023 I know that destiny will have its way one way or the other."