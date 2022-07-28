Nigeria: Minority Can't Have Their Way Over Plot to Impeach Buhari - Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, has said that the lawmakers from the opposition parties who on Wednesday gave the President six weeks ultimatum to address the rising insecurity in the country or face impeachment are joking.

He said they are minority and could not have their way.

Femi Adesina disclosed this on Wednesday during an interview on Channels TV's Politcs Today.

Responding to a question with regard to the impeachment threat, Adesina said, "You said the lawmakers; earlier you said the minority lawmakers. The truth is that in such kind of scenario, the minority will always have its say, while the majority will have its way.

"You know the configuration of the national assembly, the configuration of the Senate; those who spoke today are the minority of the minorities.

"They will have their say as is the needful in the democracy, but it will not go beyond that. It's just bravado and very sadly security is not something you subject to bravado; and you don't begin to issue flippant ultimatums in something that is a matter of life and death.

"They know in their heart of hearts that they cannot achieve what they are saying; they are just wasting the country's time, wasting the time of the upper chamber of the National Assembly. They know they cannot achieve it."