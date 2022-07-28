Nigeria: 1,507 New Lawyers Admitted to Practice in Nigeria

27 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Body of Benchers, in conjunction with the Nigeria Law School, has called 1,507 new lawyers into the legal profession in Nigeria.

The chairman of the body, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) on Wednesday announced the new wigs as duly admitted to practice law in the country, while charging them to maintain the ethics of the profession.

He said "By the powers conferred on the Body of Benchers by Section 3(1) of the Legal Practitioners Act and by powers conferred on me as Chairman of the Body of Benchers by Regulation 16 of the Body of Benchers Regulations 1983, I hereby admit each and every one of the 1507 Applicants herein present severally to the Bar as Barristers and Solicitors. You may now put on your wig."

The occasion was held at the Secretariat of the Body of Benchers behind the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) along the Airport Road in Abuja.

This followed the change of venue from the school's headquarters in Bwari as was announced by the director general, Professor Hayatu Isa Ciroma, over security concerns.

