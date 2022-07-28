Ghana: Akasanoma to Nsawam Road to Be Closed for Repairs - Department of Urban Roads

27 July 2022
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Richard Aniagyei

Sections of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange from Akasanoma to Nsawam Road would be closed temporarily to vehicular traffic.

A press statement signed by the Acting Director of the Department of Urban Roads, James Amoo-Gottfried said the closure is to make way for repair works on sections of the ramp on the Nsawam road.

"This is to allow the contractor to carry out repair works on sections of the ramps on the Nsawam Road", the statement added.

The road will be closed from midnight on Friday, 29th July 2022 to Sunday, 31st July 2022.

Motorists are entreated to follow traffic management measures that will be put at vantage points on the road.

