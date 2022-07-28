South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 28, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom In Talks With SADC Nations on Surplus Electricity

Struggling energy giant Eskom is in the process of approaching SADC countries to buy their surplus electricity, Eye Witness News reports. This follows the electricity action plan unveiled by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his "family meeting" with the nation on July 25, 2022, in which he announced that the utility will import electricity from countries through the Southern African Power Pool - which is under the auspices of the Southern African Development Community.

UCT Vice Chancellor Nominated for Inaugural Award

UCT vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng is a Top 10 finalist for the inaugural Africa Education Medal, launched this year by T4 Education in collaboration with HP and Intel. According to IOL , the award will be given to an outstanding individual who has demonstrated impact, leadership, and advocacy in the field of African education. In March 2022 Professor Phakeng was voted in as vice chancellor for another five-year term by the university council. Phakeng's tenure has not been without controversy. In 2021, the university held a science seminar - what does science say about intersex people. She later apologised to the LGBTQIA+ for the trauma caused by the views expressed by panellists. Phakeng's management style was also been under the microscope in her first tenure as VC.

Indian Mynah a Growing Headache for Kruger National Park

The presence of Indian Mynah has increased over the years and have been observed nesting in the Kruger National Park. Indian Mynah are not native to the Kruger and according to Dr Llewellyn Foxcroft, a conservationist who spoke to Eye Witness News - they can upset the avifauna in the area if they settle within the park. The Indian Mynah is endemic to Asia and are known to be territorial and aggressive to other bird species.