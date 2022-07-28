Liberia: Living Water-Liberia Installs 102 Handpumps

Nimba County — Living Water International-Liberia has expressed interest in working with Nimbaians in providing safe drinking water to citizens in the county.

Living Water International-Liberia is currently in Bain - Garr district, providing safe drinking water for citizens in and around Ganta City.

Speaking in a two-day review meeting in Bain - Garr administrative district, the Country Director for Living Water International-Liberia Mr. Austin Nyaplue thanked citizens of Bain - Garr for working with the Christian organization to help provide safe drinking water for them.

He lauded citizens including chiefs, paramount chiefs, town chiefs and commissioners and county administration for the level of unity they continue to demonstrate.

Mr. Nyaplue urged the end users to ensure sustainability of hand pumps being provided for them in their various communities and towns by the charity.

He urged the citizens to take good care of the various hand pumps, including fencing the water points to help clean the pumps.

He disclosed that the Christian organization's goal is to increase water access across the district by moving into 19 administrative districts in the county.

Also speaking, Living Water International-Liberia Program Manager, Benjamin K. Blamah, disclosed that since the organization entered Bain - Garr administrative district, it has provided 102 modern hand pumps for 72,896 residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Water Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Blamah narrated that the Christian organization met 75 functional hand pumps on the ground for a population of 61,225 people with over 200 broken pumps, but they have rehabilitated 97 of them and trained 298 mechanists, who are currently taking care of hand pumps being provided by Living Water International-Liberia.

Bain -Garr Commissioner Amos Saye Gbatu thanked Living Water International-Liberia for helping his people.

Commissioner Gbatu said since the Christian organization entered the district, water bone diseases have reduced, compared to prior to their coming.

Nimba County Development Superintendent Raily Myers and the Ministry of Public Works staff at the program Mr. Patrick W. Paye and Mr. Alfred D. Jardiah Director for NGOs Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning joined the district commissioner in thanking Living Water International-Liberia for helping to impact the lives of Nimbaians.

According to them, the presence of the Christian organization in Liberia continues to bring pride to the government. Editing by Jonathan Browne