Liberia: Jeety Urges Businesses to Pursue Heavenly Reward

Renowned Indian businessman and philanthropist Mr. Upjit Singh Sachdeva (Mr. Jeety) has urged all business people in Liberia and across the globe to do more charity work for a heavenly reward.

During his regular food distribution exercise with inmates during Liberia's 175th Independence Day celebration, Mr. Jeety urged his counterparts to consider touching the lives of the needy to get a reward which is from God.

He observed that whenever somebody's business is flourishing, most of the other business people would want to follow the path of that successful person so that they too can make profit.

But he reminded his counterparts that the reward for that business is on earth, but the reward of the work of God is in heaven.

"So, I urge all my business people in Liberia and across the globe to do more such work for which the reward is waiting for you in heaven," he said on 26 July at the Monrovia Central Prison.

"Because reward for that business is on earth. But whatever charity we do, whatever God's work we do, the reward for that work is in heaven," said Mr. Jeety.

On Independence Day, Mr. Jeety and his team provided hot - cooked meals including rice and beans, cake, soft drink and water for the inmates at the Monrovia Central Prison.

He later extended the food distribution to hundreds of disadvantaged youths on Center Street, Monrovia, ahead of his planned meeting with kids in Weala, Margibi County to share holiday gifts with them.

Mr. Jeety said when inmates are being held in custody, they should rejoice and have a happy Independence Day.

He thanked Col. Varney Lake, Superintendent, Monrovia Central Prison and his deputies for all the support given him.

Mr. Jeety said it was the prison authorities who had encouraged him to continue food distribution at the Kakata Central Prison, Margibi County.

Earlier on Saturday, 23 July, Mr. Jeety provided hot-cooked meals for all 177 inmates held at the Kakata Central Prison compound, Margibi County.

On his way there, he was accompanied by Engineers to do an estimate for the electricity project.

Mr. Jeety assured the authorities at the prison compound during his visit to Kakata that before his next return, the place will be electrified.

In December last year, Mr. Jeety put smiles on the faces of inmates and workers at the Monrovia Central Prison by providing running water in all its housing units, clinics, bakery and other sites that needed water.

He also included in the project the installation of two 500 liters of poly tanks for water storage along with a 5.5KVA generator for the supply of water at the Monrovia Central Prison whenever there is a power outage from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

Receiving Mr. Jeety on Independence Day, Col. Varney Lake, Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent, said he remained grateful for all that the Indian businessman continues to do.

He said Mr. Jeety has not just been feeding inmates, but he has also touched so many infrastructures in the prison facilities.

Col. Lake also applauded President George Manneh Weah for granting some inmates presidential clemency on Independence Day.

"Today specifically is like another day for me. As you can see, the president has just executed portion of his Executive Order by rendering few of my inmates presidential clemency," said Col. Lake.