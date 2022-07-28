Liberia: NEC Trains Gender in Elections Coordination Group

The National Elections Commission, through its Gender Section, has commenced a two-day intensive working session in Tubmanburg, Bomi County, on the revitalization of the group, "Gender in Elections Coordination Group" (GECG) in Liberia.

According to a press release, the United Nations Development Program UNDP, Electoral Support Office and partners, the governments of Sweden and Ireland are providing the funds for the NEC Gender training in Tubmanburg city.

NEC Gender Director, Leisel Talery, said the intent of the revitalization and training of the GECG) group is in anticipation of the pending 2023 General and Presidential elections, that members of the group will be able to create messages, and decentralize these awareness messages within their various organizations within their different counties.

Director Talery said the Section's main focus is on Women groups and persons living with disabilities throughout the country.

A statement from NEC issued Wednesday, 27 July 2022, said Director Talery promised that at the end of the two-day training session, participants will have a broader understanding of gender issues and concept that they will be able to dispel rumors that gender is only about women, rather than both men and women.

According to the NEC, the UN Women and Peace Building Fund are providing support for gender training.

Nearly 75 key stakeholders and representatives in Bomi county, including Persons Living with Disabilities, Women Civil Society groups, to include, Women Community based organizations, the National Union on Disabilities (NUOD), County Gender Coordinators as well as Assistant Elections Magistrates of the Commission are attending the program.