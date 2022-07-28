Gambia: Gamtel Thump Brikama Utd, Samger Beat Marimoo in GFF 1st Div. League

Gamtel FC thumped Brikama United, while Samger FC defeated Marimoo FC during the 1st Division League week-27 fixtures played across different venues last week.

Telecommunication boys, Gamtel FC thumped Brikama United 4-1 during a game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

Lawrence Jatta opened the scoring for Gamtel FC in the early 57th seconds of the game. Omar Joof scored the second goal for Gamtel FC in the 19th minute of the game.

Dawda Sissoho wrapped up Gamtel FC's scores with a brace in the 51st and 62nd minutes respectively.

The Telecom Giants, Gamtel now collected their eighth victory of the league while the Sateba boys, Brikama United suffered their seventh loss of the competition.

The win put Gamtel FC on 12th position with 31 points, leveled with Samger and Fortune FC respectively while the defeat left Brikama United on 5th position with 38 points.

Elsewhere, Samger FC beat Marimoo 1-0 during a game played at the Late Ousman Saho field in Old Yundum on Thursday.

The Cherno Samba Academy boys, Samger FC now recorded their eighth win of the tournament while Manjai-based team, Mariimoo FC suffered their eighth defeat of the league.

The triumph moved Samger FC to 13th position with 31 points, leveled with Gamtel FC and Fortune, while the defeat dropped Marimoo FC to 9th position with 33 points, leveled with Falcons FC.

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) played a 1-1 draw against Waa Banjul during the first game played at the Stadium on Thursday.

The Soldiers, GAF who are having a good run registered their eleventh draw of the tournament while Banjul-based team, Waa Banjul collected their fifteenth draw of the league.

The result moved GAF to 7th position with 35 points, one point behind Waa Banjul, who occupy 6th position with 36 points.

Meanwhile, the second Thursday encounter between The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) and Team Rhino was halted after 66 minutes due to power outrage at the Independence Stadium.

Steve Biko was also held to a 1-1 draw by Elite United during their game played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Friday.

The Beach boys, Steve Biko now collected their tenth draw of the league while Elite United recorded their ninth draw of the competition.

The result moved Steve Biko to 3rd position with 40 points, leveled with Wallidan while Elite United occupy 15th position with 27 points.

Wallidan FC played a goalless draw against Falcons FC during the late game played at the Stadium on Friday.

The Blue boys, Wallidan FC registered their tenth draw of the league while Blue Army, Falcons recorded their ninth draw of the tournament.

The result put Wallidan FC on 4th position with 40 points, leveled with Steve Biko, while Falcons FC occupy 10th position with 33 points, leveled with Marimoo.

Earlier, on last Wednesday, Real de Banjul beat Banjul United 3-0 during the early game played at the Stadium, before Hawks FC defeated Fortune FC 2-1 during the late encounter at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.