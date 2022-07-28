Gambia: Gaye Njorro Trains 30 On Handicrafts in LRR

Gaye Njorro Skills Academy in partnership with Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Government of the Gambia (GOTG) and European Union (EU) recently trained 30 participants on handicrafts in Lower River Region (LRR).

The three-day capacity building, held at Mansakonko Area Council, was designed to provide a conducive environment for skills learners for sustainable economic development.

The participants were draw from Central River, Upper River and Lower River Regions.

Addressing the gathering, Fatou Sanie Gaye, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gaye Njorro Skills Academy, acknowledged that the training was part of their plan to promote investments in culture, creative arts and traditional sports so as to enhance resilience against climate change in local communities.

The first training session, she added, was convened in March were they trained 30 participants mainly handicrafts vendors within West Coast Region.

He indicated that the training of these participants on handicrafts is part of a broader effort to enhance communities, adding that it will continue in Central River and Upper River Regions.

She observed that COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry, thereby affecting the handicrafts market across the country.

She, however, expressed optimism that the training would help participants to be more creative to produce new products that will be sold in the European markets.

Phenyx Reign, a facilitator, expressed delight to share her skills and to contribute to the socio-economic development of the country.

Yaya Jarjusey, Chief of Jarra West District, commended the organisers for the foresight in coming up with the laudable initiative.

"These are the types of training we need in the Gambia. Government alone cannot do it, but such trainings would help greatly in empowering the skills of our people involved in handicrafts sector.

Alieu Baldeh, National Assembly Member for Jarra West, encouraged the participants to make the best use of the training for their own good and the country at large.

Pa Ousman Bout, GCCI accountant, also expressed similar sentiments.

Bajara Yaffa, who spoke on behalf of the participants, assured that the knowledge gained from the training would be put into the good use.