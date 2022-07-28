Gambia: Govt Allocates D47 Million Compensation to Plot Owners in Jambur Germp Project

The government of The Gambia has allocated a staggering D47M as compensation to plot owners affected in the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernisation Project (GERMP) in Jambur area.

Nani Juwara, Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) made this disclosure recently.

He noted that this also includes compensation for plots allocated at Nyambikala Layout in Brikama after an agreement was reached as per the Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) signed between NAWEC and AMRC.

Juwara observed that land is a big challenge in implementing solar projects all over the world as it requires huge space.

"As a result of that, some people were affected either negatively or positively and most of the time the projects are donor-funded and the people that are affected will be compensated," he said.

He said that they are compensating the affected parties, who accepted both the land-to-land compensation and also monetary compensation.

"It was a little bit difficult for us because we have acquired land to compensate the affected parties, who ask for land." he mentioned.

Haddy Njie, Project Coordinator of The Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project (GERMP), revealed that the GERMP project is a US$64M project which is jointly financed by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and the European Union.

"The project objective is to improve the performance of the National Water and Electricity Company and its machinations. The effect of this loss from the beginning of the project will increase poverty among the people affected."

She indicated that measures are put in place to compensate them, adding that's why recovery actions plans were developed by the government of the Gambia and approved by the World Bank and European Investment Bank to ensure that the land owners and tenants that are associated with the project, are compensated.

Baba Kujabi, one of the affected individuals, said when he got notification that NAWEC is going to implement a solar project on his land, part of which is under construction, he was skeptical.

"We were so skeptical about it and we started having meetings with them for negotiations and thank God after four years, I have to get my land back", he said.