Gambia: SJAG Train Members On News Gathering, Others

The Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia (SJAG) on Tuesday began a two-day training for its members on sports news gathering, sports broadcasting, Radio and TV, and ethics in sports journalism.

The training is being supported by The Gambia Press Union (GPU) to enhance the capacity of sports journalists.

Musa Sise, SJAG President described training in every work of life as important, saying it helps in terms of upgrading oneself as well as improve the person.

He added that trainings for sports journalists should be an ongoing thing because sport is a moving trade.

"You can see the commitment of young enthusiast members who need to be encouraged and trained continuously, which is why we organise the training programme," he also said.

Sise noted that the training will avail participants the opportunity to be exposed to news gathering and representation.

He encouraged members to specialise in reporting on various sports especially those that are practicing in The Gambia.

Paul Steven Pereira, a representative of The Gambia Press Union (GPU), said it's encouraging to see an affiliate of the GPU conducting a training for its members to enhance and widen their knowledge on their job.

He expressed the Union's willingness to continue supporting affiliates in building their members' professional standards.