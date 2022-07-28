Gambia: Upper Fuladu West NPP Chairman Hails Barrow's Vision

CRR — Sarjo Ceesay, Upper Fuladu West chairman for the National People's Party (NPP) has hailed President Adama Barrow for his visionary leadership and commitment to Gambia's development.

Chairman Ceesay commended President Barrow for calling opposition leaders during the Muslim feast of Tobaski to pray for one another.

He also prayed for President Barrow and his family, saying Barrow's mind is broad like a river that flows.

According to him, President Barrow's election to power has created freedom of speech, respect for the rule of law, infrastructural development and other important developments.

He added that every alkalo in the country is now paid a monthly salary which has never happened in the history of the country.

"Even alkalolu that are oppositions take the money. They never rejected or returned the money," he also said.

He claimed that the opposition only talks about government's negative effects and not the positive effects.

He refuted claims that President Barrow wants the United Democratic Party (UDP) to join him now because he cannot manage the country without them, saying Barrow's call to the UDP leader on Tobaski Day was purely for them to pray for each other.