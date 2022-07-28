Gambia: 'Teachers Are Teaching Because of Love, Passion They Have for Profession'

Dr. Haddy Njie, guest speaker and also a former student of Bundung Lower Basic School, has underscored that many teachers are teaching not because it is the only thing they can do in their lives, but because of the love and passion they have for the profession."

Dr. Njie made this remarks on Friday during the graduation ceremony of over 200 students from grade 6 classes to grade 7 classes within different Upper Basic Schools in Region One.

The theme for the ceremony was: 'The role of Teachers and Parents in a child's Education' where she stated that teaching as a noble profession must be recognised and appreciated by all and sundry.

She informed teachers that their role is to educate and put good behaviours into the future leaders of this country, while further encouraging them to think about the position they are occupying within the society.

Speaking earlier, Alagie E. Jobe, the headmaster of Bundung Lower Basic School, congratulated his teachers and students for making the graduation ceremony a success.

He equally appealed to the MoBSE to help increase the School Improvement Grant (SIG) support of the lower basic schools.

Master Jobe reminded that the academic performance of the graduating students prompted his school management team to hold graduation for them.

He appealed to the parents of the graduating students to continue guiding their children in the right path to enable them to continue the hard work they started at the school.

"Because it is through this SIG that we are using to manage our schools in terms of buying teaching and learning materials, maintenances among others."

Karama Ceesay, senior teacher at Grade 6 Department, spoke highly of the performance of the graduating class, noting that they did both the core and supplementary subjects.

Ceesay advised the outgoing students to respect their parents and their teachers wherever they go to become good citizens in the country.

The event wrapped up with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to both the outgoing students and the school councilors for their hard work.