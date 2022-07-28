Gambia: Top Gambian Referee Officiates Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid Game

Baboucarr Jallow, a top Gambian international referee based in United States of America was among officials that officiated Spanish giants (Barcelona vs Real Madrid) game as part of 2022 Soccer Champions US Tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Jallow was selected as a senior assistant referee for the Saturday encounter which ended 1-nil in favour of Barcelona FC.

The El Clasico between the two soccer powerhouses was watched by millions of soccer fans worldwide.

"I dedicate this game to the late Uncle Badou Jasseh and Pa Suwarreh Faye, the two men who picked me up from the sandy fields of Kerr Mama, believed in me and showed me what is possible as a referee," he said, ahead of the game.

"I am thankful for the support of my wife, family, friends, GFF, US Soccer Referee Federation, and the Professional Referee Organisation in the US," the top Gambian Referee told Alkamba Times Sport from his base in Seattle, Washington State.

Baboucarr Jallow began his career as a referee in 1996 in The Gambia, attaining his FIFA badge in 2001. A highlight of his career in The Gambia was his assignment as Referee of the FA Cup Championship Finals in 2002.

Baboucarr moved to America in 2003. He continued his refereeing career in the United States, becoming a grade 5 state referee in Washington State and working his way to National Referee.

In 2010 Baboucarr began working with the MLS as an assistant referee through2013. He was fortunate to be selected as a senior assistant referee in a western conference semi-final game. The same year, Baboucarr was also chosen as the 5th Official in the MLS Cup Finals. Baboucarr continued his work in the league as a 4th Official in the MLS, Referee with NASL and USL.

He works with the NWSL, USL Championship, and MLS Next. He takes pride in his work as a mentor to many upcoming referees. Baboucarr is passionate about DE &I efforts in the US and abroad and giving back to uplift and empower those less fortunate.