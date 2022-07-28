Gambia: SIS Gets New Deputy Director General

Following the redeployment of Pa Musa Jobarteh, former deputy director general of the State Intelligence Service(SIS) to the Foreign Mission as Gambia's ambassador to Brussels, Belgium, Mr. Lamin Jadama has been appointed by President Adama Barrow to replace him as the agency's new deputy director general effective July 22, 2022.

Mr. Jadama hails from Katamina village in the Niamina West District of the Central River Region (CRR) where he had served as a Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2016

Until his appointment, Mr. Lamin Jadama was the SIS director of Reforms and Special Assistant to the director general.

"Deputy Director General Jadama is amongst the longest serving personnel of the SIS, having previously served as commandant of the Training Academy, director of training, director External Security and Cooperation and director of Analysis amongst other responsibilities," a dispatch from the country's spy agency states.

"Mr. Jadama has diligently served with the highest sense of professionalism, maturity and loyalty to country and the ethics of Intelligence profession, which has over the last 5 years of reform come to bear positively on a variety of administrative, legal, reform policy and other state matters both inside and outside the country."

"He possesses great leadership and organisational skills, which has continued to contribute greatly to the ongoing reforms and reorientation of the SIS, in the areas of policy formulation, training, external liaison as well as rebuilding of trust with both public and private institutions and counterpart services."

"His proven expertise in security matters and grasp of related policy issues as well as his integrity makes him a role model for the service and therefore competent and ready to move into the position of Deputy Director General of the State Intelligence Service."

"Above all, Mr. Jadama has over the years proven to be a team player/leader strongly committed to our mission and vision, which have earned him the respect of both juniors and senior colleagues at the management level and counterparts in and outside the country who will undoubtedly give him all the necessary support in this new position."

"The SIS Director General Mr. Ousman Sowe, senior management and staff of the SIS wish to deeply thank His Excellency President Adama Barrow for the appointment of Mr. Lamin Jadama as the new deputy director general of SIS and by the same token profoundly congratulate Mr. Jobarteh on his new appointment whilst thanking him profusely for his dedication, high sense of duty and immense contributions to the work of the SIS."