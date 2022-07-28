Ghana: Parliament Approves €140 Million Loan for Suame Interchange Project

Parliament has approved a €140 million loan facility for the design and construction of phase I of the Suame Interchange and ancillary work project, in Kumasi.

The approval comes on the back of expression of anger by constituents of Suame, who 'chased out' their representative and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who had gone to inspect another stalled project, in the area, a fortnight ago.

The objective of the project is to improve traffic efficiency through the relief of congestion, road safety, urban expansion, commercial development and freight transport demands.

It is amongst others aimed at reducing road accidents and injuries, travel time, transport cost in relation to freight and incidence of flooding in the Suame enclave.

The Roads and Transport Committee's report adopted and approved by the House said the completion of the project would be positive on the economy and development of the area and country at large.

Per the report signed by the Committee's chairman and MP for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, the first tier of the project would provide a roundabout at the ground level, to cater for left and u-turns and ensure a thorough movement from Kejetia towards Offinso and Mampong as part of the second project.

The third tier would provide for movement from the PV Obeng road towards Western by-pass and PV Obeng towards Offinso road and cater for movement from Offinso road to PV Obeng road.

The interchange would be a composite of steel and concrete with beams of steel box gidders, and is expected to be completed in thirty-six months.

"The Committee unanimously recommends to the House to adopt its report and approve the contract agreement between Ghana and Rango-Dizmar for the construction of the interchange.

"This project is key to ensure free flow of traffic in Suame and ensure hustle free mobility of the people," Mr Nyarko said.

Supporting the motion, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, suggested that going forward, the Finance and Road Ministry should dedicate some kilometers of road for the benefit of every MP, because most of them have not been able to inspire hope and confidence with regards to the construction of roads and could suffer the humiliation that the Majority Leader went through.

When done, Mr Iddrisu believed this could help develop the country comprehensively through a gradual process.

Commenting on the report, Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the project "is very necessary because of the traffic situation at the Suame roundabout."

He said the roundabout was the convergence of five major roads, hence the congestion at the Suame Magazine area, which has the "largest congregation of mechanics in the West African sub-region."

"This road certainly requires to be done. One hopes that it will really bring value to transportation in the country," the Majority Leader.

He appealed to residents of the area to cooperate with the contractors as execution of the project could cause inconveniences.