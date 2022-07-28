Ghana: GBA Congratulates Dogboe ... After Massive Eliminator Win Against Gonzalez

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has congratulated Isaac 'Royal Storm' Dogboe for defeating USA's Joet Gonzalez in their much-anticipated WBC featherweight final eliminator bout at the Grand Casino in Hinckley Minnesota, USA, on Saturday.

According to a GBA statement, it always had faith in the gritty Ghanaian to triumph over any opponent.

"You have the fire in your heart and the element of dedication, determination and discipline you exhibited in the ring aided you to get the job done after 10 rounds of uncompromising and tremendous fight.

"Your impressive split-point decision victory over Joet Gonzalez brings out your dare-devil ring craftsmanship attitude and inspires Ghanaian young up and coming boxers to dream big and to live up to the billing when offered any opportunity at the world stage."

It said Dogboe's dedication and hard work paid off with a win against the fight favourite - Gonzalez, in front of his partisan crowd, adding that "people always remember you by your name but this important win tells a story of your indomitable courage and fighting spirit."

"The GBA President Abraham Kotei Neequaye encourages you to be the same forever at your current comfortable weight division at featherweight and add many feathers of success to your upcoming fights.

"The GBA President further indicates that there are countless hurdles ahead of you in the featherweight division; so be prepared for it and remain blessed."

On behalf of Dogboe, the GBA statement thanked the media, Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU), the boxing fraternity, boxing coaches, managers, promoters, boxing gymnasiums and Ghanaians for their support and prayers before and during Dogboe's fight.