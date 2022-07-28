Nigeria: Govt Approves N16.82 Billion for Dualisation of Kano-Katsina Road, Operational Vehicles for NDLEA

The federal government has approved N16.82 billion for the dualisation of the 78 kilometre Kano-Katsina Road project and procured 32 operational vehicles for the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists yesterday after the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at Abuja.

He explained: "I'm presenting on behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, a memo that sought approval for the revised estimated total cost of contract for the dualisation of the Kano-Katsina road in Kano and Katsina States.

"This contract which is 78 kilometers was actually awarded sometime in 2019, but the contractor, having done appreciable work asked us for a review of the quality of engineering and the contract deal was augmented with the sum of N16 billion, thereby revising the subsisting contract from N29 billion to N46 billion and it was awarded to CCECC of Nigeria Limited, who are actually busy on that road.

"The final memo, which I'm presenting on behalf of the Attorney-General is the one which the Council approved for the NDLEA to purchase some 32 operational vehicles to enhance their operations.

"I'm sure we've all noticed that there has been an improved performance on the part of NDLEA in the last couple of months and because of this enhanced performance, there has been need for more operational vehicles."

He added: "The good thing about the request is that all the operational vehicles are being bought from locally assembling plant here, Innoson Motors. I think the total cost is N821,653,000,"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Infrastructure Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also briefing newsmen, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite said Council approved the Nigeria Mining Value Chain Regulation (NMVCR) for the development of raw materials into refined products before exportation.

"The ministry was able to pass a memo in Council today, it's essentially on a policy drive that was initiated by this administration and that is what we call Downstream Policy. Essentially, it's to prevent us exporting raw ores from Nigeria, so that we must have some beneficiation before minerals are exported.

"So, whatever you mined, even if you are unable, as the miner to process, we're inviting investors, we're having people who build processing plants, they themselves don't have to be miners, but they'll be processors who can take the ores from anybody and process before we export.

"So essentially, the policy was passed today so that we'll discourage the exportation of raw ore from Nigeria. Nigerian government, this government of President Buhari, post-COVID, granted some funds and this fond is being used as demonstration projects for this mineral processing policy."