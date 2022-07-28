Nigeria: 6 Things You Don't Know About Tobi Amusan, Winner, 2022 World 100m Hurdles

28 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)

Tobi Amusan is the winner of the 100 metres hurdles in the 2022 World Athletics Championship held in Oregon,USA, to win $100,000.

-Tobi set a new record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals, then a 12.06 seconds in the final.

-She is currently worth $1.5million.

-She graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso.

-She was born in Ijebu Ode, Nigeria.

-She was the first Nigerian athlete to win a Diamond League Trophy in 2021.

-She was a silver medalist at the 2013 African Youth Championship in Warri.

