Ghana: Asogli State Begins Yam Festival On August 6

28 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kafui Gati

Ho — The Paramount Chief of Takla Traditional Area in the Volta Region, Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, on Monday announced activities marking this year's Yam Festival.

Addressing journalists in Ho, yesterday, he explained that the one month celebration would start from Saturday, August 6, and end on Sunday, September 11.

He said the celebration which is under the theme; "Let's eschew greed, unite for peace, development and prosperity", will see Togbe Afede XIV, President of Asogli State sit in state.

He told journalists that some of the key programmes lined up included Rediscovering Adaklu Mountain, anti-corruption event at Asogli State Secretariat, hailing of new yam, summit of Ewe chiefs from Ghana, Togo and Benin, and a grand durbar.

Togbe Ayim Adzokoto said the Asogli State Yam Festival has been celebrated annually, however for the past two years the celebration could not come on due to the COVID- 19 pandemic.

He explained further that the celebration had also been used as a platform to raise funds towards the development of the Asogli State.

He, therefore, called on all citizens of Asogli State both home and abroad to come home and join hands in the celebration to make it a success.

